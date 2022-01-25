Dodge County Sheriff's Office announces special enforcement results

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety for overtime traffic enforcement in conjunction with the nationwide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” high-visibility enforcement.

Agencies from across the State of Nebraska and the United States participated in this initiative. The grant period was from Dec. 17, 2021, through Jan. 1, 2022.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office provided 12 deputies working a total of 333 overtime hours. All traffic enforcement statistics are reported back to the State of Nebraska.

Those statistics are as follows: 28 citations for speeding; 17 arrests for DUI (Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol); 3 arrests for DUID (Driving Under the Influence of Drugs); 6 fugitives apprehended; 9 citations for open container; 6 citations for minor in possession (MIP); 78 total citations; 187 total vehicles contacted.

