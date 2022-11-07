Dodge County Sheriff's Office arrests Nickerson man on 14 felony counts

A Nickerson man has been arrested on 14 felony counts.
Deputies from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant at about 10:20 p.m. Nov. 3 on Jose Orellana, 44, of Nickerson, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
The charges include possession of child pornography, unlawful intrusion, sexual assault of a child, first-degree sexual assault of a child, four counts of sexual assault of a child, and six counts of possession of sexually explicit conduct of a child.
These charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
