Dodge County Sheriff's Office participates in special enforcement campaign

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office shined a spotlight on seat belt use during its annual Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement campaign from Nov. 16-29.

This campaign, which included the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, one of the busiest holiday weekends of the year, was twofold: to combine increased enforcement and a zero-tolerance policy, with effective communication to road users on the importance of seat belt use.

“This year’s Click It or Ticket campaign was a real success,” said Sheriff Steve Hespen. “Through our enforcement efforts, we believe we made progress in Dodge County. We don’t measure success by the number of citations issued; it’s about reaching people and promoting a simple, lifesaving habit. It only takes two seconds to make it click.”

According to the NDOT Highway Safety Office, over 60% of the passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in 2019 were unrestrained. During this year’s campaign, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (MHTSA) urged law enforcement nationwide to issue seat belt citations to anyone caught in violation of the law – during the day and at night.

Nebraska’s seat belt use rate in 2019 was 79.7%, the fourth lowest in the nation. The Click It or Ticket campaign exists for the remaining 20.3% who still do not buckle up. Thousands of lives could be saved each year if every person was properly restrained on the road.

