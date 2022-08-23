Dodge County Sheriff's Office receives grant for extra enforcement activities

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has received a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety for overtime enforcement activities. These activities will be held in conjunction with the National “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” high-visibility enforcement campaign.

Dodge County motorists can expect to see extra patrols, checkpoints and saturation patrols throughout the Labor Day weekend. Extra activity began on Aug. 19 and runs through Sept. 5.

The sheriff’s office reminds motorists not to drink and drive and to use a designated driver if they have been consuming alcohol.