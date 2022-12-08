Dodge County Sheriff's Office receives grant for special enforcement

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has received a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety for overtime enforcement activities. These activities will be held in conjunction with the National “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” high-visibility enforcement campaign.

Dodge County motorists can expect to see extra patrols, checkpoints and saturation patrols throughout the holiday season. The extra activity will begin on Dec. 16 and runs through Jan. 1.

The sheriff’s office reminds all motorists not to drink and drive as deputies strive to keep roads safe for all citizens during the holidays and throughout the year.