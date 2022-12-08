 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Dodge County Sheriff's Office receives grant for special enforcement

  • 0
Dodge County Sheriff's Office

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has received a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety for overtime enforcement activities. These activities will be held in conjunction with the National “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” high-visibility enforcement campaign.

Dodge County motorists can expect to see extra patrols, checkpoints and saturation patrols throughout the holiday season. The extra activity will begin on Dec. 16 and runs through Jan. 1.

The sheriff’s office reminds all motorists not to drink and drive as deputies strive to keep roads safe for all citizens during the holidays and throughout the year.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Apollo lifted out of Versailles' gardens for restoration

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News