 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Dodge County Sheriff's Office receives grant for special enforcement

  • 0

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has received a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety for overtime enforcement activities. These activities will be held in conjunction with the nationwide “CLICK IT OR TICKET” mobilization.

Dodge County motorists can expect to see extra patrols, checkpoints, saturation patrols and selective enforcement throughout the Memorial Day weekend. This extra activity will take place May 23 through June 5.

A checkpoint will be conducted from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, May 27, on State Lakes Road, at the east entrance to the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office strives to keep our roads safe and urges all drivers and passengers to be properly restrained within a vehicle.

Public safety logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Fremont woman arrested for DUI

Fremont woman arrested for DUI

Fremont Police officers responded at 10:06 p.m. May 15 to the 1800 block of North Garfield Street to investigate a possible disturbance.

Watch Now: Related Video

NATO enlargement: Turkey objects as Sweden, Finland seek membership

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News