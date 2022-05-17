Dodge County Sheriff's Office receives grant for special enforcement

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has received a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety for overtime enforcement activities. These activities will be held in conjunction with the nationwide “CLICK IT OR TICKET” mobilization.

Dodge County motorists can expect to see extra patrols, checkpoints, saturation patrols and selective enforcement throughout the Memorial Day weekend. This extra activity will take place May 23 through June 5.

A checkpoint will be conducted from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, May 27, on State Lakes Road, at the east entrance to the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office strives to keep our roads safe and urges all drivers and passengers to be properly restrained within a vehicle.

