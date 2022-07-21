 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dodge County Sheriff's Office receives grant

Dodge County Sheriff's Office

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety for overtime enforcement activities. These activities will be held in conjunction with the Nebraska “Speeding Prevention” mobilization.

Dodge County motorists can expect to see extra patrols, saturation patrols and selective enforcement throughout the upcoming weeks. This extra activity began on July 20 and will run through Aug. 14.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reminds all motorists to follow the speed limit and to use safe driving practices at all times.

