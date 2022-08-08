Dodge County Sheriff's Office records several felony arrests during special enforcement

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has made several felony arrests in the past few weeks.

The Nebraska Office of Highway Safety awarded grant funds for a speed enforcement grant from July 20 through Aug. 14. NHTSA deemed Dodge County one of 24 counties in its Priority Level for 2022.

The funds provide extra deputies to be out on the road enforcing speed regulations. Drivers who speed have a greater chance of losing control of their vehicle. Also, speeding will produce an increased stopping distance after the driver perceives a danger.

The sheriff’s office said this summer has unfortunately had a great deal of property damage and injury crashes. It is the department’s goal to reduce the number of crashes, speeders, and dangerous driving on roads in Dodge County.

Along with traffic stops for speeding, deputies have been working hard to get illegal narcotics off the streets to make Dodge County a safer place.

Following are the felony arrests that Dodge County deputies have made since the start of the grant:

• On Aug. 6 at approximately 10:45 p.m., Trisha Vasques, 45, of Fremont was arrested for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone), following a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 275 and East U.S. Highway 30.

• On Aug. 6 at approximately 10:45 p.m., Lonnie Webster, 54, of Lexington, South Carolina, was arrested for possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone), following a traffic stop at Highway 275 and East Highway 30.

• On Aug. 6 at approximately 11:30 p.m., Bryan Alvarado, 23, of Fremont was arrested for third-degree assault, strangulation, and child abuse after an altercation that had taken place near 1900 County Road S, Fremont.

• On Aug. 2 at approximately 5:15 a.m., Sabrina Standley, 44, of Carter Lake, Iowa, was arrested for possession of a deadly Weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, and tampering with physical evidence following a traffic stop for traffic infractions near Highway 30 and County Road 26.

• On Aug. 2 at approximately 5:15 a.m., Michelle Fink, 54, of rural Fremont, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) following a traffic stop for traffic infractions near Highway 30 and County Road 26.

• On July 31 at approximately 8:09 p.m., Mathew E. Williams, 49, of Columbus was arrested following a traffic stop at Highway 30 and County Road 20 Avenue. Deputies attempted to speak with the driver outside of the vehicle when he attempted to flee. Williams then assaulted a deputy and resisted arrest. He was lodged at the Dodge County Jail for assault on an officer-third degree, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (28-139 grams-methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (THC), possession with intent to deliver (marijuana), possession of a controlled substance (amphetamine), resisting arrest, obstruction.

• On July 26 at approximately 12:09 p.m., Kameron Maslonka, 23, of Fremont, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana over 1 ounce to 1 pound, and three counts of child abuse following a juvenile complaint in the 2400 block of East 34th Boulevard. After deputies located a missing juvenile at the residence, a search warrant was completed and executed, resulting in the arrest.

• On July 26 at approximately 12:09 p.m., Hanna Mayhew, 23, of Fremont was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, obstructing a peace officer, and three counts of child abuse following a juvenile complaint in the 2400 block of East 34th Boulevard. After deputies located a missing juvenile at the residence, a search warrant was completed and executed, resulting in the arrest.

• On July 26 at approximately 1:52 a.m., Eric Andersen, 37, of Scribner and Korbin Barnes-Savick, 22, of Wisner were arrested following a traffic stop at Highway 275 and Fulton Street in Scribner. Deputies stopped the vehicle for driving on the shoulder and through an investigation were able to search the vehicle. Both individuals were arrested for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

• On July 25 at approximately 8:46 p.m., Arne Svenningsen, 55, of Fremont was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) following a traffic stop at 6th and H streets in Fremont.

• On July 24 at approximately 6:14 p.m., Damian Hopkins, 20, of Fremont was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (methylphenidate), possession of a controlled substance (suboxone), obstructing a peace officer, and resisting arrest following a traffic stop at Broad and Jackson streets.

• On July 23 at approximately 9:04 p.m., Jessica Cornelius, 32, of Fremont was eastbound on Highway 30 when she struck another vehicle, went off the roadway and crashed into a grain cart. Upon arrival deputies had contact with Cornelius and her juvenile daughter. Cornelius was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol (second offense over +.15), refusal of a preliminary breath test, and intentional child abuse.