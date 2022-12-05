Dodge County Sheriff's Office releases special enforcement results

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety for overtime traffic enforcement in conjunction with the Buckle Up, Every Trip, Every Time Mobilization. Agencies from across the State of Nebraska and the United States participated in this initiative.
The grant period was from Nov. 23-27. The sheriff’s office provided 13 deputies working a total of 100 overtime hours. The traffic enforcement statistics will be reported back to the State of Nebraska.
Those statistics are as follows: 11 citations for speeding; 1 reckless driving citation; 2 arrests for DWI alcohol only; 3 fugitives apprehended; 3 citations for open container; 1 seat belt citation; 35 total citations; 61 total vehicles contacted.