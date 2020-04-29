Dog bite complaint leads to arrest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

At approximately 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Becky S. Mulder, 51, of Fremont on suspicion of obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest.

The arrest came after officers followed up on a dog bite complaint at a residence in the 500 block of west 10th Street. It was alleged that a dog belonging to Mulder was running loose and bit a cyclist who was riding by her residence, leading the cyclist to seek medical attention.

Officers explained to Mulder that the dog would have to be impounded which she refused to comply with. Mulder fought with officers as they attempted to take her into custody. She was also charged with having a dangerous dog.

