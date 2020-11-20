 Skip to main content
Dog impounded after incident
Dog impounded after incident

At approximately 1:55 p.m. Nov. 19, Shaun R. Hansen, 42, of Fremont was cited on suspicion of having a dangerous dog, dog at large and dog owner liable for damages after a dog under his care allegedly was running loose and bit and killed another dog which was restrained and being walked by its owner.

This occurred in front of a residence in the 700 block of west Military Avenue, Fremont Police reported. Hansen’s dog was impounded at the Dodge County Humane Society.

