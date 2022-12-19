Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement continues through the holidays

Law enforcement across Nebraska is partnering with the NDOT Highway Safety Office (HSO) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to share the message about the dangers of impaired driving.

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over law enforcement will be working overtime to take drunk and impaired drivers off the roads through Jan. 1, 2023, to help save lives.

If traffic fatalities continue at the current rate in Nebraska, we will end the year at the highest number in 15 years.

According to NHTSA, 11,654 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2020 that involved an alcohol-impaired driver. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2016 to 2020, and one person was killed in a drunk-driving crash every 45 minutes in 2020. This is why Nebraska Law Enforcement agencies are working together with NHTSA to remind drivers that drunk driving is not only illegal, it’s a matter of life and death.

NHTSA reminds the public that even if they’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, to designate a sober driver or plan to use a ride service, or call a taxi or a sober friend to get home safely.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact local law enforcement or Nebraska State Patrol at *55.

For more information about the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement period, visit https://www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.