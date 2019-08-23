Pamela L. Hopkins, Fontanelle; Thomas J. Klein, Wahoo; Robert W. Kortus, Lincoln; Bryan C. Meismer, Fremont; Brendan M. Kelly, Matthew M. Munderloh, Mark D. Raffety, and Christina L. Thornton, all of Omaha, have submitted applications for appointment as District Judge in the 6th Judicial District consisting of Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston and Washington counties.
The primary office location of this vacancy will be in either Dakota City, Dakota County, Nebraska; Ponca, Dixon County, Nebraska; or Hartington, Cedar County, Nebraska, at the option of the judge selected to fill the vacancy, but to provide maximum service to all areas of the judicial district, the judge who fills the vacancy will be required to regularly sit in Dakota, Dixon, and Cedar Counties, and elsewhere as circumstances may require.
Pursuant to the 2018 Caseload Report, of the cases filed in Dakota, Dixon, and Cedar counties, 71% of the cases were filed in Dakota County and as a result, the judge who fills the vacancy will be required to dedicate sufficient time in Dakota County to address those cases. The vacancy is due to the resignation of Paul J. Vaughan.
The public hearing of the Judicial Nominating Commission will be held in the District Court Courtroom at the Dakota County Courthouse, 1601 Broadway St., Dakota City, beginning at 10 a.m. on Sept. 12. The Commission will review all applicants for the office at that time. The public is welcome to attend the hearing and present information concerning candidates for the judicial opening.
A listing of the members of the Judicial Nominating Commission can be found on the Nebraska Judicial Branch Web site at https://supremecourt.nebraska.gov/administration/committees-commissions/judicial-nominating-commission-sixth-district-county-district-court.
For special accommodations relating to the Americans with Disabilities Act, call 402-471-3730. For persons who are deaf or hard of hearing, call the Nebraska Relay System, 7-1-1. AA/EOE.