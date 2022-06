Fremont Police officers responded to a disturbance at about 12:34 p.m. June 6 in the 1000 block of North Main Street.

Information reported was that there was an individual yelling at vehicles going by. Upon arrival, officers had contact with Zachary C. Mosel, 29, of Elkhorn.

He was found to have drugs in his possession and was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance.

