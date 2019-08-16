The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety for overtime traffic enforcement in conjunction with the nationwide “You Drink and Drive You Lose” campaign.
The grant period is from Aug. 16 through Sept. 2. During this time motorists can expect to see extra patrol, a sobriety checkpoint and several selective enforcements.
The sobriety checkpoint will be conducted on 275A at Hills Road, east of Fremont, from 9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1, to 1 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 2.
During the checkpoints, drivers will be asked to provide a driver’s license, vehicle registration and proof of insurance, along with being screened for impaired driving.