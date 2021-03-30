 Skip to main content
Extension cord reported stolen
editor's pick top story

  • Updated
Police News

At approximately 12:05 p.m., March 29, a theft was reported at a business in the 800 block of north Lincoln Avenue, Fremont Police said.

Reported stolen was a blue, 100-foot extension cord that is plugged into business vehicles overnight. The value of the cord is estimated at $75.

Tribune staff

