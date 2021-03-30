Extension cord reported stolen

At approximately 12:05 p.m., March 29, a theft was reported at a business in the 800 block of north Lincoln Avenue, Fremont Police said.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Reported stolen was a blue, 100-foot extension cord that is plugged into business vehicles overnight. The value of the cord is estimated at $75.
_ Tribune staff
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.