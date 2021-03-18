False reporting arrest made

At approximately 1:30 a.m., March 18, Tucker J. Doughty, 31, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of false reporting and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

The arrest came after Doughty reported his vehicle had been stolen from a residence in the 1900 block of north Logan Street, Fremont Police reported.

The vehicle was later found crashed in the 600 block of east 18th Street and through evidence gathered at the scene, and witness statements, it was determined that Doughty had been driving the car and crashed it and then reported it stolen.