False reporting leads to arrest

At approximately 5:45 p.m. Saturday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Jose Montero, 40, of Fremont on suspicion of false reporting after he claimed to not know his date of birth to an officer investigating a complaint of two persons passed out in a car in the roadway in the 1800 block of Gaeth Avenue.
The driver of the vehicle, Miguel Perez-Juarez, 34, of Decatur, AL was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol and driving without an operator’s license.
