 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FBI arrest teen wanted for homicide
0 Comments
editor's pick alert top story

FBI arrest teen wanted for homicide

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

FBI agents arrested a 16-year-old male at an eating establishment in Fremont earlier this week. The teen, who is wanted in connection with a homicide, is awaiting extradition.

Agents contacted Fremont Police detectives on Monday about the teen, who had an active warrant for his arrest for homicide in California.

FBI agents were able to track the male’s movements to a residence in the 600 block of north I Street. Fremont Police detectives ascertained a search warrant for the residence.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Just prior to the search warrant being served, it was learned that the suspect was inside an eating establishment in the 600 block of north Park Avenue.

FBI agents, assisted by a member of the III CORPS Drug Task Force, located the teen inside the business and took him into custody without incident.

The male was transported to the Madison County Detention Center in Norfolk, awaiting extradition back to California.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. troops fire tear gas at crowds hoping for evacuation in Afghanistan

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Man faces drug charge
Crime and Courts

Man faces drug charge

  • Updated

At approximately 4:35 p.m., Aug. 16, Joseph D. Brainard, 35, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, met…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News