FBI arrest teen wanted for homicide

FBI agents arrested a 16-year-old male at an eating establishment in Fremont earlier this week. The teen, who is wanted in connection with a homicide, is awaiting extradition.

Agents contacted Fremont Police detectives on Monday about the teen, who had an active warrant for his arrest for homicide in California.

FBI agents were able to track the male’s movements to a residence in the 600 block of north I Street. Fremont Police detectives ascertained a search warrant for the residence.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Just prior to the search warrant being served, it was learned that the suspect was inside an eating establishment in the 600 block of north Park Avenue.

FBI agents, assisted by a member of the III CORPS Drug Task Force, located the teen inside the business and took him into custody without incident.

The male was transported to the Madison County Detention Center in Norfolk, awaiting extradition back to California.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0