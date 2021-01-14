FBI Omaha establishes command post to gather tips about potential threats

To ensure the safety of communities, the FBI Omaha Field Office has established a command post to gather intelligence and coordinate with its local and state partners on potential threats.

At this point in time, the FBI has not received any specific and substantial threat to the state capitols or other government buildings in our area. However, the FBI is working together with law enforcement partners to continuously share information based on tips submitted by the public.

FBI Omaha is focused on identifying, investigating, and disrupting individuals who continue to incite violence and engage in criminal activity locally.

“Between now and the presidential inauguration on Jan. 20, we will maintain a heightened posture to monitor for any emerging threats to our region,” Special Agent in Charge Eugene Kowel said in a press release.

The FBI is asking for the public’s help to protect our communities and the rights of peaceful protesters. People are urged to call FBI Omaha at 402-498-8688 regarding potential violence at any upcoming protest or event. You also can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. If you know of an immediate emergency, call 911.

