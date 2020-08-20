 Skip to main content
Flags stolen from residence
Flags stolen from residence

Police News

At approximately 12:25 p.m. Wednesday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a report of the theft of an American flag and a President Trump flag stolen from a residence in the 2000 block of Charles Street.

Estimated loss is $50.

