Forced entry reported at Chasing Clouds

At approximately 2:35 a.m. Sunday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a report of a burglary at Chasing Clouds store in the 800 block of East 23rd Avenue.

A motion alarm was activated and when officers arrived they observed the front door to the business had been shattered. Officers entered the building and saw broken glass displays and multiple items scattered around the business.

No perpetrators were located in the business. An estimate of the cost of loss and damage has not yet been determined.

The case remains under investigation.

