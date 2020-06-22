Forced entry reported at Chasing Clouds
editor's pick top story

Forced entry reported at Chasing Clouds

{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 2:35 a.m. Sunday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a report of a burglary at Chasing Clouds store in the 800 block of East 23rd Avenue. 

A motion alarm was activated and when officers arrived they observed the front door to the business had been shattered. Officers entered the building and saw broken glass displays and multiple items scattered around the business. 

No perpetrators were located in the business. An estimate of the cost of loss and damage has not yet been determined.

The case remains under investigation.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman cited for DUI
Crime and Courts

Woman cited for DUI

  • Updated

At approximately 9:55 p.m. June 17, Darci L. Blakely, 54, of Fremont was cited on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol fo…

Damage to car reported
Crime and Courts

Damage to car reported

  • Updated

At approximately 6:10 a.m. June 18, a damage to property complaint was made at a residence in the 400 block of west Fifth Street, Fremont Poli…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News