OMAHA — Erica File, 34, of Fremont was sentenced Monday in federal court for theft by a bank employee.
Judge Laurie Smith Camp sentenced File to 12 months and one day of imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal prison system.
After her release from prison, File will serve a five-year term of supervised release. File was also ordered to pay $12,143 in restitution to the bank, who reimbursed the unauthorized withdrawals.
In December 2017, federal agents began investigating suspicious withdrawals from an account at First National Bank in Fremont. The investigation showed that between August 2017 and December 2017, File, a bank employee during that time, and her husband, Marcus File, acted together to make unauthorized withdrawals from a customer’s account.
Marcus File, 36, of Fremont was sentenced Sept. 30 in federal court in Omaha for his role.
He was sentenced to four months imprisonment and will serve a three-year term of supervised release. His sentence will run consecutive to state sentences for delivery and possession of controlled substances.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
On April 1, 2019, File was sentenced in Dodge County District Court to four to five years in prison for selling methamphetamine.
File was sentenced on a charge of delivery of a controlled substance, a Class IIA felony punishable under Nebraska law by 0 to 20 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to the charge in December.
District Court Judge Geoffrey Hall also sentenced File to two years in prison on another charge of possession of a controlled substance, a Class IV felony.
The delivery charge came in August of 2018, after the III Corps Drug Task Force used a confidential informant to arrange a controlled purchase of methamphetamine from File.
He had been charged with possession in a May 2018 incident, when he was found with methamphetamine during a traffic stop.