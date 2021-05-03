Former county attorney's probation extended after DUI last January

Former Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass had his probation extended after driving under the influence in January.
On Monday, Glass pleaded no contest in the Dodge County County Court to violating his previous probation, which came from another DUI charge in March 2020.
After finding Glass guilty, Judge Robert Wester sentenced him to an additional 18 months of probation and 30 days in the county jail to begin that day.
On March 23, Glass was initially arrested by the Dodge County Sheriff's Office for driving erratically. A preliminary breath test resulted in a blood-alcohol content of .142.
Glass pleaded guilty to the DUI charge on Aug. 17, 2020, and was sentenced to 15 months of probation.
However, Glass found himself facing another DUI charge on Jan. 28, after attempting to pick his children up under the influence. He was driving a rental car after crashing his vehicle the December prior.
Special prosecutor Brenda Beadle said Glass' ex-wife called the police after noticing that Glass had slurred speech and watery eyes and smelled of alcohol.
The Fremont Police Department made contact with Glass, who was still in the car at his house. After speaking with the officers, Beadle said Glass took a PBT, which resulted in a BAC of .20.
"When they eventually took him downtown, for some reason unknown to me at this time, they failed to have him do a DataMaster test," she said. "They had contacted probation, who had instructed that they wanted the PBT testing done to see, which is all that was done in this case."
As part of Glass' plea deal, Beadle said the DUI charge was amended from second offense to first offense.
"As I indicated in the factual basis, deficiencies in the investigation made it very difficult for the prosecution and the state not only in charging, making the decision to charge, but it would have been a very challenging case to go forward on at a trial," she said. "So I believe it's in the best interest of everyone involved to place the defendant on a longer probation."
In court, Glass said he was "doing well" and had 95 straight days of sobriety.
"I've been taking that one day at a time and I do everything that I'm supposed to do," he said. "I've never failed in any respect in the last 95 days."
Glass, whose parents and sponsor were in the courtroom, said he was attending Alcoholics Anonymous six or seven days each week and attributed his recent success to his support team, strong resolve and faith in God.
Glass' attorney, Clarence Mock, said the probation recommendation was very detailed and supportive to his client's "extraordinary efforts" since his last court appearance.
"That recommendation that we continue that probation I think is appropriate because it gives Mr. Glass the opportunity to stay on the path," he said. "... It will allow him to have purpose and a goal to maintain sobriety well into the future, with the help of supervision and the help of the probation office."
Mock said Glass had lost much this year, including his suspension of practicing law and resignation as county attorney on March 1, a position he had held since 2011.
"Now, in light of everything that's happened since the last time that he was here in front of the court, Oliver Glass now has a purpose and that he recognizes what he has to accomplish, and he's well on the way to doing that."
Wester said he would honor the joint recommendation for Glass' 18-month probation sentence.
"I encourage you to avail yourself of the benefits of probation and what it may offer," he told Glass.
Glass' sentence will run concurrent with his previous probation term. He was also fined $500 and had a 60-day driver's license revocation.
For Glass' jail sentence, Wester said he must appear Monday night and leave Tuesday morning to serve two days. The remaining 28 days must be served starting on July 9, and Glass was given credit for five days previously served.
Wester also ordered Glass to complete intensive outpatient treatment at Lutheran Family Services, install an interlock device in his vehicle and wear a CAM bracelet for 95 days.