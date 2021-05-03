Former county attorney's probation extended after DUI last January

"When they eventually took him downtown, for some reason unknown to me at this time, they failed to have him do a DataMaster test," she said. "They had contacted probation, who had instructed that they wanted the PBT testing done to see, which is all that was done in this case."

As part of Glass' plea deal, Beadle said the DUI charge was amended from second offense to first offense.

"As I indicated in the factual basis, deficiencies in the investigation made it very difficult for the prosecution and the state not only in charging, making the decision to charge, but it would have been a very challenging case to go forward on at a trial," she said. "So I believe it's in the best interest of everyone involved to place the defendant on a longer probation."

In court, Glass said he was "doing well" and had 95 straight days of sobriety.

"I've been taking that one day at a time and I do everything that I'm supposed to do," he said. "I've never failed in any respect in the last 95 days."

Glass, whose parents and sponsor were in the courtroom, said he was attending Alcoholics Anonymous six or seven days each week and attributed his recent success to his support team, strong resolve and faith in God.