Former Dodge County Sheriff's Deputy set to be sentenced died of natural causes

The final autopsy report on former Dodge County Sheriff's Deputy Craig Harbaugh, who was found dead at his home in Fremont the day before sentencing before federal court, determined that the cause of his death was heart disease.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Attorney’s office, the investigation revealed Harbaugh had a prior history and diagnosis of heart problems and was on medications for heart-related issues at the time of his death. A toxicology report showed no indication of an intentional or accidental drug overdose. The investigation also found no evidence Harbaugh caused his own death.

The autopsy report, issued by Physicians Laboratory Services, Inc., listed the official cause of death as atherosclerotic coronary heart disease, the release said.

Fremont police officers went to Harbaugh’s apartment after 3:30 p.m. for a welfare check on Thursday, July 8. Officers found Harbaugh dead with nobody else in the apartment.

Harbaugh pleaded guilty to a wire fraud scheme before Senior U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Bataillion in February and was scheduled to be sentenced before federal court the following day. The scheme defrauded six individuals and one federally insured bank of a combined loss of $10,979,214.

