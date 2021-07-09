Former Dodge County Sheriffs Deputy set to be sentenced found dead in Fremont apartment

Former Dodge County Sheriffs Deputy Craig Harbaugh was found dead at his home in Fremont on Thursday, according to a press release from the Dodge County Attorney's office.
Preliminary investigation found no indication of suicide or foul play. Harbaugh's death is being investigated by the Fremont Police Department. An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death.
Fremont police officers went to Harbaugh's apartment located on West 23rd Street and Somers Avenue after 3:30 p.m. for a welfare check on Thursday. Officers found Harbaugh dead with nobody else in the apartment, Fremont Chief Deputy County Attorney Sara Sopinski told the Omaha World-Herald.
Harbaugh was scheduled to be sentenced before federal court on Friday.
Harbaugh pleaded guilty to a wire fraud scheme before Senior U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Bataillion in February. The scheme defrauded six individuals and one federally insured bank of a combined loss of $10,979,214.
In return for his plea, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska dropped 12 other charges against him.
The plea meant that Harbaugh faced upward of 20 years in prison.
Harbaugh admitted to falsifying purchase orders and contracts for his privately owned business, “Tactical Solutions Gear,” a federal firearms licensee with a former location in Fremont.
The defendant agreed he used the false purchase orders and contracts to induce individuals in the community to invest in his firearms business expecting to receive a return when Harbaugh filled the purchase orders.
Harbaugh also used the falsified documents to obtain lending from a federally insured bank. In fact, Harbaugh did not have any standing or open purchase orders or contracts with any of the companies or government entities that he falsely claimed to be doing business when he induced the victims to invest with him, U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly’s office said in a news release.