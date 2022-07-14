Former Fremonter shot to death in Las Vegas

A former Fremont man, living in Las Vegas, was shot to death on Tuesday night after an argument with neighbors in that city.

The Clark County Coroner’s office confirmed Thursday that Rodney Saltzman, 48, died of multiple gunshot wounds.

In a prepared statement, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said it received a call at about 9:07 p.m. Tuesday saying a person had been shot at a residence near the 4700 block of Monterrey Avenue.

Medical personnel pronounced Saltzman dead at the scene.

Las Vegas police also confirmed that a child was hurt and taken to Sunrise Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The LVMPD Homicide Section led an investigation which indicated Saltzman was involved in an argument with his neighbors entering his property without permission.

During the argument, a juvenile took out a firearm and fired at Saltzman, striking him multiple times.

The suspect fled from the area, but was apprehended by responding patrol units without incident.

Police said the suspect was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center in Las Vegas for open murder.

Several individuals expressed shock and condolences on Facebook.