Found remains likely part of a formal burial

At approximately 11:15 a.m. Monday, the Fremont Police Department was dispatched to the area of 900 south Platte Avenue where it was reported that partial skeletal remains were found by a construction company doing excavation work.

The Fremont Police Detective Bureau responded as well as the Douglas County Crime Scene Investigation Unit. The scene was processed and it is believed that the remains were likely not the result of a criminal act but were part of a formal burial.

The investigation is on-going with the assistance of the Nebraska Archeological Society.

