The Fremont Police Department arrested four individuals for driving with a revoked license over the past several days.
On Friday, FPD officers arrested 51-year-old Roman Seberiano of Nickerson on suspicion of driving with a revoked license following a traffic stop on N. Platte Avenue after Seberiano was observed driving without his headlights on.
Officers also arrested 36-year-old Douglas G. Pineda Ortiz of Omaha on an identical charge following a separate incident where he was also pulled over for driving without headlights on the same night.
On Saturday, FPD arrested 29-year-old Tomas Pol-Jorge on suspicion of driving with a revoked license following a traffic stop that was initiated after Pol-Jorge was observed operating a motor vehicle that had two different license plates attached.
On Monday, 44-Year-old Everado Captillo Jr. of Fremont was also arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoke license after being pulled over for traveling at an excessive speed on N. Bell Street.