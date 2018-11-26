Four people in four different cases were arrested on suspicion of domestic assault last week, according to information released by the Fremont Police Department on Monday.
On Nov. 22, at 12:30 a.m., Kendall W. Holland, 51, of Fremont, was arrested on suspicion of third degree assault against and violating a protection order, after he allegedly contacted and assaulted an individual who he was prohibited from contacting.
At 6 a.m. that same morning, 33-year-old Raushanah A. Novotny was arrested on suspicion of third degree domestic assault after a complaint of a disturbance. The victim in that matter sustained minor injuries, police said.
And at 9 p.m. that same day, Barbara D. Renken, 45, of Fremont, was arrested on suspicion of third degree domestic assault in an incident where the victim sustained minor injuries.
On Sunday, Nov. 25 at 2:50 a.m., a fourth suspect, 44-year-old Michael S. Sladek of Fremont, was arrested on suspicion of third degree domestic assault in another incident where the victim sustained minor injuries.