A nearly four-hour standoff in Fremont is over after a SWAT team stormed a home at the intersection of Fifth and Bell streets. The standoff ended at about 7 p.m.

Law enforcement personnel were in contact with the suspect late this afternoon, Saturday, April 8.

Nearly two dozen law enforcement personnel came to the the scene.

The suspect communicated with officers via a phone line that was being played outside on a loudspeaker earlier today. The suspect was cursing and screaming as SWAT team members attempted to talk to him.

Another man spoke with law enforcement.

“I really believe he will let me in to talk to him," a man told Fremont Police officials at 4:07 p.m.

The unnamed man approached officers with his hands raised as the SWAT vehicle neared the building.

Bystanders told the Tribune they knew the suspect.

Dodge County Sheriff Dustin Weitzel is on scene in command of the joint Fremont police and Dodge County sheriff's teams.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.