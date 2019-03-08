The Fremont Police Department reported the second burglary in as many days on Friday.
The burglary was reported on Thursday at 4 p.m. at a residence on east 7th Street. The victim reported that someone entered their residence by breaking out a small window pane in a rear door and then entering through the back door.
Since the victim had been away for a few weeks, it is unknown exactly when the burglary occurred.
The unknown perpetrator allegedly stole $600 worth of items, including a pair of hearing aids and a replica Ford Tractor toy.
Yesterday, the Fremont Police Department had reported another burglary that had occurred at a residence on 17th Street, in which $1,000 worth of items were stolen.