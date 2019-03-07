An unknown individual reportedly broke into a residence on 17th Street and stole $1,000 worth of items on Wednesday, according to the Fremont Police Department.
The incident was reported at 1:10 p.m. and likely happened between 12:20 p.m. and 1 p.m.
Police noted that entry appeared to be made through a window in the back of the house, and the individual stole various tools, pieces of jewelry and computer equipment.
There are no suspects and the investigation is ongoing. Fremont Police officers were on scene Wednesday afternoon, collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses. At least one witness described a suspect observed leaving the residence.