Fremont area hit with Directed Health Measures due to coronavirus

Chief Medical Officer for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Service executed Directed Health Measures (DHM) effective immediately for Dodge and Saunders counties Three Rivers Health Department announced in a release Thursday afternoon.
These additional measures supersede the previous order that was put into place on March 19, 2020, for Washington County.
These measures are to help minimize the spread of COVID-19 and are in place through May 6, 2020. It is imperative that all residents and businesses comply with these mandates and protect the most vulnerable residents, the release stated.
Below is an overview of the directives:
• Gatherings are hereby prohibited.
• Gatherings are defined as any event or convening that brings together more than ten patrons, customers, or other invitees, excluding staff, in a single room or single space at the same time, including but not limited to, schools, daycare facilities, gyms, salons, fitness center, etc.
• Food and beverage services in restaurants, bars, tavern, private clubs and dine in establishments are limited to carryout, delivery and curbside pickup only. Dine-in service is now prohibited.
• Lines for carryout & drive through in the above-mentioned places must have space to allow people to maintain social distancing guidelines of 6 feet away from other people.
• Daycares (including in-home facilities), gymnasiums, salons, fitness centers, libraries, arenas, event centers, meeting halls, and any other confined indoor or outdoor space must not have more than 10 patrons or customers in a single room or space at one time.
• The 10-person restriction does not include staff.
• Elective surgeries and elective procedures are prohibited.
• Residents that test positive for COVID-19 or have two or more symptoms (fever greater than 100.4, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, etc.) or an individual who resides with someone who has tested positive or are showing symptoms must home-quarantine for a period of no less than 14 days.
“We understand the significance of the DHMs, and the disruption it will cause,” said Terra Uhing executive director, at Three Rivers Public Health Department. “however, we all need to do our part, to get through this pandemic and to save lives”.
Public health partners across the state continue to take action to protect the health of Nebraskans.
More information on COVID-19 can be found at www.threeriverspublichealth.org. Those with questions can call the Health Department at 402-727-5396 or 211.
The release also listed answers to common questions about the DHMs.
Who does the Directed Health Measure apply to?
It applies to places such as theaters, churches, houses of worship, gyms, social clubs, salons, and social gatherings, including weddings, funerals, concerts, and athletic events. This is not an exhaustive list, but illustrates the types of locations the DHM applies to.
Do I need to shut down my bar or restaurant?
At bars and restaurants, it applies to patrons, not to your workforce. Restaurants and bars are encouraged to ask their patrons if they can prepare their order for takeout upon arrival. Restaurants will play a key part in feeding people throughout the pandemic.
Do I need to shut down my daycare?
No. DHHS has issued new guidance that daycares need to follow. You can find it by clicking here.
Do I need to shut down my office?
No. The Directed Health Measure does not apply to places such as office buildings, grocery stores, pharmacies, hospitals, nursing homes, correctional facilities, courthouses, courtrooms, banks, car dealerships, auto repair shops, nursing homes, long-term care facilities, small shops, golf courses, big box stores, gas stations, convenience stores, shopping malls, manufacturing facilities, packing facilities, construction jobs, and other traditional office settings. This is not an exhaustive list, but illustrates the types of locations the DHM does not apply to.
Furthermore, we do not expect these facilities to be impacted by additional limits at this time.
Do I need to cancel a wedding or a funeral?
Weddings and funerals are also subject to the 10-person limit. Event planners and facilities are encouraged to be flexible with people who are rearranging their plans.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.