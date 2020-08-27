Fremont business is burglarized

At approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a report of a burglary that was reported at a business in the 300 block of north Main Street.
Sometime between 10 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25th and 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday, August 26th, someone entered the business by forcibly entering a back door. Once inside, the perpetrator took multiple items including alcohol and a Glock model pistol.
Damage to the door is estimated at $400 while the value of the stolen items is estimated at $1,900. The investigation is ongoing.
