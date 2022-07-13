Fremont law enforcement plan active shooter drill on July 21

Fremont Police are alerting the public to an active shooter training exercise from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 21 at Fremont Middle School, 540 Johnson Road.

The drill will involve an estimated 60 people, including law enforcement, school and hospital personnel.

“We want everyone to be aware that if they see an incident going on at the middle school on July 21 at 8:30 in the morning, not to be alarmed. It is a training exercise,” said Fremont Police Chief Jeff Elliott.

The public is asked to avoid this area, because those not involved in the drill could hamper the important training taking place, he said.

Fremont Drive around the middle school will be shut down. Security will be at various sites.

“We don’t want other people getting involved in this,” Elliott said. “This isn’t a show for people to come watch. It’s for us to try to be prepared for a real event, God forbid that it ever happens.”

Fremont Police will participate in the joint active shooter drill in conjunction with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, Fremont Fire and Rescue Department, Methodist Fremont Health and Dodge County REACT.

“My main goal as Chief of Police is to have my people respond to the situation and get out there and realize that they can’t wait to go in — that they’ve got to go immediately,” Elliott said. “If I can get that out of it, I will consider it a success.”

Elliott said the law enforcement portion will take place in the morning. Police, sheriff’s and State Patrol officers will be in their cruisers on the street as usual when a call will come over their radios.

A specific radio channel will be used.

“Officers will respond to the middle school from wherever they are and when they get there, they will be faced with an active shooter scenario,” Elliott said.

They will walk through the drill.

Fremont fire and rescue personnel will be dispatched to the scene.

In the afternoon, Fremont Public Schools will participate in a reunification drill.

Elliott said when an active shooter situation takes place in a school system, the idea is to get students out of a dangerous area and put them in another building and reunite them with their parents.

Kevin Kavan, coordinator of safety and security for Fremont Public Schools, is orchestrating this aspect of the drill.

Elliott said law enforcement agencies have had previous training and FPD officers are sent, almost on a yearly basis, to active shooter training. The State Patrol and sheriff’s office does the same thing.

This is different.

“It’s a drill more than a training session in that we’ve all been trained in this, but we haven’t worked jointly. All of these agencies have never worked together to address this,” Elliott said.

Elliott cites the importance of having the agencies communicate and work together.

“We anticipate that we’re going to run into a number of issues and we will try to work through those issues and come up with solutions or better ways to address these things as we see what kind of problems we run into,” he said.

A debriefing with the entities involved will take place after the exercise, discussing what went well, what went wrong, and what needs to be changed in the future.

Elliott said the drill is taking place in the wake of the May 24 shooting in Uvalde, where 19 children and two teachers were killed.

“Clearly, the situation in Texas brought this to everyone’s mind and we want to be as prepared as possible to deal with one of these situations,” Elliott said. “I don’t think anyone is actually 100 percent prepared for a situation like occurred in Texas, but we want to be as prepared as we can be.”

Although officers will be in training, the police department still will have a different group — a full shift of officers — on the streets, responding to calls.

“We hope, in the future, to repeat this drill on a yearly basis and, maybe, add to it as we become more proficient at running these training scenarios,” Elliott said. “Right now, this is a major undertaking, trying to coordinate all the agencies and all the people involved in this and make sure nobody gets hurt and nothing goes wrong.”