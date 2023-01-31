 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fremont man accused of sex crimes

Police News

Fremont police officers arrested 22-year-old Domingo Tiu-Gutierrez of Fremont on Monday, Jan. 30, on suspicion of several sex crime allegations.

Tiu-Gutierrez was charged with suspicion of first degree sexual assault, second degree sexual assault of a child and child abuse. He was processed at the Dodge County sheriff’s intake center before being transported to the Saunders County Jail.

Fremont Police Capt. Kurt  Bottorff said the arrest was a result of an investigation after police were contacted for a service call on a separate issue. He declined to provide further information in an effort to shield the identity of the alleged victim. The Fremont Tribune policy on reporting sex crimes is to not identify possible victims.

