Fremont man accused of sex crimes

Tiu-Gutierrez was charged with suspicion of first degree sexual assault, second degree sexual assault of a child and child abuse. He was processed at the Dodge County sheriff’s intake center before being transported to the Saunders County Jail.

Fremont Police Capt. Kurt Bottorff said the arrest was a result of an investigation after police were contacted for a service call on a separate issue. He declined to provide further information in an effort to shield the identity of the alleged victim. The Fremont Tribune policy on reporting sex crimes is to not identify possible victims.