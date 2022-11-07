Fremont man and woman arrested on multiple charges

The complaint was determined to be valid and an investigation was conducted, resulting in the arrests of: Megan C. Gilbreth, 32, of Fremont for being under the influence of drugs, child neglect and possession of a controlled substance; and Antonio Ayala, 65, of Fremont for third-degree domestic assault, terroristic threats, disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, and child neglect.