At 7:10 p.m., Saturday, April 8, 2023, Fremont police officers responded to the 600 block of North I Street for a burglary in progress.

An investigation led to officers having contact with Robert T. Carlson, 43, of Fremont, who was arrested for burglary, second degree criminal trespassing, possession of a concealed weapon possession of a concealed weapon, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.