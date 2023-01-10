 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Fremont man arrested after causing disturbances in several businesses

  • 0
Police News

Frank J. King Jr., 36, of Fremont was arrested Monday, Jan. 9, after causing disturbances in several Fremont businesses.

Fremont Police officers were originally dispatched at 9 a.m. Monday to the 700 block of East 22nd Street, where a male had entered a business and created a disturbance. Prior to the officers’ arrival, the individual had left the business, a press release stated.

At about 9:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of East 23rd Street in reference to the same male causing another disturbance. Prior to the officers’ arrival, the male had left again.

King Jr. continued east on 23rd Street, entering two more businesses and causing a disturbance. Officers were then able to locate him in the 1500 block of East 23rd Street.

King arrested for disturbing the peace and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). King was transported to the Dodge County Booking Center.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Climate activists in Vienna glue themselves to roads during rush hour traffic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News