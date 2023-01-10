Fremont man arrested after causing disturbances in several businesses

Frank J. King Jr., 36, of Fremont was arrested Monday, Jan. 9, after causing disturbances in several Fremont businesses.

Fremont Police officers were originally dispatched at 9 a.m. Monday to the 700 block of East 22nd Street, where a male had entered a business and created a disturbance. Prior to the officers’ arrival, the individual had left the business, a press release stated.

At about 9:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of East 23rd Street in reference to the same male causing another disturbance. Prior to the officers’ arrival, the male had left again.

King Jr. continued east on 23rd Street, entering two more businesses and causing a disturbance. Officers were then able to locate him in the 1500 block of East 23rd Street.

King arrested for disturbing the peace and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). King was transported to the Dodge County Booking Center.