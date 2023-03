Fremont Police officers were dispatched to an accident Tuesday, Feb. 28, in the 800 block of South Broad Street.

Upon arrival, a press release said the officers noticed that a Jeep Liberty had crashed through a fence and come to rest against a mobile home.

The driver, Juan Gomez Soc, 24, of Fremont was identified and placed under arrest for driving under the influence.

No injuries were reported and there was an estimated damage of $500.