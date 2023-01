Fremont Police officers attempted a traffic stop at 1:50 a.m. Jan. 6 at Jensen and H streets.

A press release from the Fremont Police Department stated the vehicle did not stop after emergency lights were activated. The vehicle continued to drive forward until pulling into a driveway.

The driver, Roel Flores Jr., 25, of Fremont fled on foot but was later taken into custody and charged with driving while suspended and obstruction of enforcement.