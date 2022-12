Fremont Police officers responded at 9:49 p.m. Dec. 24 to a personal injury accident at 17th and Broad streets.

Responding officers were advised that a vehicle struck a tree and the driver was walking away from the scene. Officers quickly located the driver and investigated.

Juan Chajal-Ramos, 39, of Fremont was arrested for driving during revocation – first offense, DUI – first offense .15+, and leaving the scene of an accident.