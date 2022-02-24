Fremont man arrested following accident

Fremont Police officers were dispatched to the area of First Street and Luther Road on Feb. 23 for a possible vehicle crash involving a gray GMC pickup truck.
Officers located the vehicle involved and the driver admitted to striking an object on his way home.
The driver, Manuell A. Trent, 45, of Fremont was arrested for driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident. He was transported to the Dodge County Booking Center.
