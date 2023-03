Fremont Police officers responded to the 800 block of West 11th Street at about 8:28 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, in reference to a report of a child left unattended at a residence.

A press release stated the complaint was determined to be valid.

Nathan A. Hohlfeld, 32, of Fremont was arrested for child abuse. Drugs were located during the arrest, resulting in an additional charge of possession of a controlled substance.