Fremont man arrested for DUI following traffic stop

Fremont Police conducted a traffic stop at 8:10 p.m. Oct. 28 in the 2300 block of North Broad Street.

As a result of the traffic stop, Travis M. Skipper, 29, of Fremont was arrested DUI + .15 and possession of controlled substance.

