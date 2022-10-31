Fremont man arrested for DUI following traffic stop

Fremont Police conducted a traffic stop at 8:10 p.m. Oct. 28 in the 2300 block of North Broad Street.
As a result of the traffic stop, Travis M. Skipper, 29, of Fremont was arrested DUI + .15 and possession of controlled substance.
Fremont Police conducted a traffic stop at 8:10 p.m. Oct. 28 in the 2300 block of North Broad Street.
As a result of the traffic stop, Travis M. Skipper, 29, of Fremont was arrested DUI + .15 and possession of controlled substance.
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Fremont Police officers responded at 2:05 a.m. Oct. 23 to the 400 block of North Clarmar Avenue for a disturbing the peace complaint.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched at 4:29 p.m. Oct. 22 to a business parking lot in the 3000 block of East 23rd Street in reference to a…
Fremont Police officers responded at 7:42 p.m. Oct. 21 to the 2600 block of North Laverna Street for a physical disturbance resulting in an injury.
Fremont Police officers were attempting to locate a suspect vehicle involved in a hit and run property damage accident at about 2:28 a.m. Oct.…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.