Fremont Police officers conducted an investigation at 10:52 a.m. Oct. 16 of an impaired driver incident that had been called in.

The vehicle and driver were located and an investigation was completed.

Cohen B. Zurcher, 20, of Fremont was arrested for driving under the influence of a drug, refusal of a chemical test, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.