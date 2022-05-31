 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fremont man arrested for false reporting

Fremont Police officers investigated a report of a theft at about 10:49 a.m. May 27 in the 700 block of North H Street.

An investigation was conducted and it was determined that the theft did not occur.

John F. Lovell, 42, of Fremont was arrested for false reporting.

