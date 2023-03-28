Fremont Police officers were called to a personal injury accident at 19th Street and Colson Avenue at about 3:52 p.m. March 26.
Upon arrival, a press release said, officers learned that one of the drivers was running from the scene. The individual was apprehended and originally misrepresented his identity. Drugs were also located during the investigation.
Carlos J. Meranda Negron, 20, of Fremont was arrested for leaving the scene of an injury accident, obstructing a police officer, false reporting, no driver’s license, and possession of THC wax.