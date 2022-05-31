 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fremont man arrested for obstruction and disturbing the peace

Fremont Police officers were dispatched at 9:37 p.m. May 27 to the 900 block of North Somers Avenue for a male starting a fire in the street.

Upon arrival, it was determined that the complaint was valid and contact was made with Aryan Petersen.

An investigation was conducted resulting in Petersen being arrested for obstruction of a police officer and disturbing the peace.

